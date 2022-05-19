TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) – Ascension Texas awarded a $10 million check Thursday afternoon to STAR Flight for its downtown helipad.

Sunday marked the beginning of National EMS Week, so Ascension Texas CEO Andy Davis talked about the importance of emergency services.

“As part of EMS week, we stop to celebrate and honor again the heroic work of the teams who sacrifice sometimes their own safety in the field for the safety and well-being of the community that we serve, and we’re beyond thankful for this personal sacrifice day in and day out,” Davis said.

Exterior of a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter

Interior of a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter

Interior of a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also spoke at the event, along with Travis County Judge Andy Brown and EMS personnel.