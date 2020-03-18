Live Now
The latest coronavirus news and analysis

St. Edward’s University classes will move online for the rest of spring semester

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Austin police helicopter searches for a suspect near St. Edward's University that put the campus on lockdown, May 16, 2017 (KXAN Photo_Todd_472613

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, St. Edward’s University announced that the remainder of its spring semester would be instructed online.

The school says that while some campus buildings will remain open, when classes resume on March 30, instruction will be entirely online.

Additionally, on-campus student housing will be closed beginning Sunday, April 5.

St. Edward’s says that faculty and staff will also be working remotely during this time period and will be available to students via email, phone and online services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss