St. Edward’s University classes will move online for the rest of spring semester

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, St. Edward’s University announced that the remainder of its spring semester would be instructed online.

The school says that while some campus buildings will remain open, when classes resume on March 30, instruction will be entirely online.

Additionally, on-campus student housing will be closed beginning Sunday, April 5.

St. Edward’s says that faculty and staff will also be working remotely during this time period and will be available to students via email, phone and online services.