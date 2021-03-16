‘SPARTAN’ drones take flight to help Austin-Travis County EMS during emergencies; plus virtual reality training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s first responders have new technological tools to utilize when on call.

The Austin-Travis County EMS department just announced a new drone program and a virtual reality training program within a week of each other, which officials say will help save lives and ensure proper paramedic training during current COVID-19 restrictions.

The drone program, nicknamed SPARTAN for “Special Projects – Aerial Recon – Transport – Aid – Navigation,” will feature 16 qualified pilots who can use the technology to locate patients in hard-to-reach areas, assist in AFD firefighting calls and provide pilot navigation during low-visibility hours. There are 15 aircrafts in the fleet.

As of Thursday, ATCEMS says SPARTAN has already accumulated 45 hours of flight time, including six public safety missions and two emergency operations missions.

ATCEMS has also partnered with a local tech startup, Augmented Training Systems, to develop two programs which will ensure paramedics are fully trained on low-frequency events which don’t receive as much attention and practice naturally, including mass casualty events and usage of an ambulance bus.

ATCEMS says this new program is coming at the right time, as most in-person training sessions have been postponed or canceled due to the limitations from the pandemic.