Southwest Airlines cancels dozens of Austin flights during busy weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of the busiest travel weekend of the year at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Southwest Airlines has canceled dozens of flights this weekend.

On its Twitter account Saturday, Southwest Airlines said the cancelations are due to “air traffic control issues” and “disruptive weather” that led to widespread cancelations across the country, including Austin.

If your travel was affected, please explore self-service rebooking options by checking your flight status. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

According to the Austin airport’s flight board, dozens of arrivals and departures at AUS are canceled as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Airport officials said Saturday when the cancelations began that people with flights through Southwest Airlines should check their flights during the day and contact the airline directly about any changes. They also stressed to people to show up at least 2.5 hours early for flights.

The cancelations come on the heels of Southwest Airlines officials requiring its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 8 “to continue employment with the airline.” The airline made that announcement Oct. 4.

In total, Southwest Airlines has canceled about 1,800 of its flights, 27% of its schedule, over the weekend. Other airlines that serve the regions the flights are in are reporting far fewer cancelations.

Alan Kasher, who oversees daily flight operations for Southwest Airlines, told staff members in a note that, “We experienced significant impact in the Florida airports [Friday] evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has yet to comment on the issue.

With the last day of ACL Fest on Sunday, a lot of concertgoers will need to catch flights through Monday at the airport. Officials say the anticipated amount of traffic through the airport could break records as people leave town.