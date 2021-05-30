South Austin Recreation Center open as cooling center amid power outages

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the South Austin Recreation Center will service all residents seeking cooler shelter, with pets permitted as well. (Screenshot courtesy Austin Energy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The South Austin Recreation Center will serve as a cooling center for residents still without power following Friday evening’s severe weather.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the center will service all residents seeking cooler shelter, with pets permitted as well. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 84° Sunday, with a 20% chance of isolated showers.

⚠️If you are without power and need a place to cool off – the South Austin Recreation Center (1100 Cumberland Rd, Austin, TX 78704) will be open today (05/30) beginning at 10:30am.



🐾The cooling center is pet-friendly, so your furry friends are welcome to come cool off as well. pic.twitter.com/Knvv9gmLmX — Austin Emergency Management (@AustinHSEM) May 30, 2021

The latest update from Austin Energy at 8 a.m. Sunday reported 2,500 customers are still without power. A total of 243 outages remained, with 12 equipment repairs required throughout the city.

OUTAGE UPDATE at 8 a.m.:

Our crews were able to make some progress overnight but we still have some more work to do.

⚡ 243 outages

⚡ ~2,500 customers without power

🌳Tree trimming continues

🧰 ~12 equipment repairs are needed

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aJBVkbrapM — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) May 30, 2021

To report power outages or downed lines throughout the city, call Austin Energy at (512) 322-9100.