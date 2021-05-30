South Austin Recreation Center open as cooling center amid power outages

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the South Austin Recreation Center will service all residents seeking cooler shelter, with pets permitted as well.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the South Austin Recreation Center will service all residents seeking cooler shelter, with pets permitted as well. (Screenshot courtesy Austin Energy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The South Austin Recreation Center will serve as a cooling center for residents still without power following Friday evening’s severe weather.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the center will service all residents seeking cooler shelter, with pets permitted as well. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 84° Sunday, with a 20% chance of isolated showers.

The latest update from Austin Energy at 8 a.m. Sunday reported 2,500 customers are still without power. A total of 243 outages remained, with 12 equipment repairs required throughout the city.

To report power outages or downed lines throughout the city, call Austin Energy at (512) 322-9100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss