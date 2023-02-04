AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 92-year-old woman died at the hospital after being rescued by the Austin Fire Department from a fire at a south Austin home Saturday morning, according to AFD.

Austin and Travis County Emergency Medical Services sent three ambulances to the home. The woman was transported to St. David’s South with critical, life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to AFD.

AFD responds to fire in south Austin (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AFD responds to fire in south Austin (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AFD responds to fire in south Austin (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AFD responds to fire in south Austin (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

ATCEMS said two more patients were evaluated. One was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening medical complaints, according to ATCEMS.

AFD said crews made an aggressive interior search under severe conditions to locate and remove the victim. They are still investigating the cause of the fire, AFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.