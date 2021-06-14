Some surgeries being delayed due to blood shortage, Red Cross says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Red Cross says they’re experiencing a “severe blood shortage,” and needs people to donate as soon as possible.

A tweet from the Red Cross on Monday said some elective surgeries are being delayed as a result of the shortage, and they won’t be able to happen until the area’s blood supply stabilizes.

Following a mass shooting on Sixth Street in downtown Austin early Saturday morning, local blood bank We Are Blood said it received an influx of orders from hospitals to treat the victims. Those orders diminished their supplies and they also requested people to donate as soon as they could.

The blood bank’s plea was answered and all appointments to give blood Saturday filled up, but they still want and need people to sign up to donate in the coming days.

