Some plan to celebrate Rosh Hashanah virtually

Some local leaders in the Jewish community in Austin are preparing to celebrate Rosh Hashanah virtually amid the pandemic. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Jewish community is celebrating the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah, Monday evening.

We spoke to one local rabbi who said because of the pandemic, they will be holding services virtually this year.

“Overall, the pandemic has been a challenging time for my congregants, just as it has been for everybody in the world. As people have, of course, unfortunately, lost loved ones or have themselves been sick with COVID-19 — it’s been incredibly challenging,” said Rabbi Eleanor Steinman with Temple Beth Shalom.

The celebration of the Jewish New Year ends Wednesday.