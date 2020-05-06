Some BBQ restaurants forced to make changes as COVID-19 disrupts meat supply chain

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Disruptions to the meat supply chain is having an impact on some barbecue restaurants in Central Texas.

Last week, KXAN reported that H-E-B added purchasing limits to some meat items to ensure availability for more customers.

Now, it appears the issue is affecting some BBQ restaurants – including Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it has been forced to increase the price of brisket due to a sharp increase in the cost of purchasing the meat.

Brotherton’s actively encouraged customers to try meats other than brisket and to save money by ordering a la carte instead of plates.

“We have never paid as much for brisket as we are paying now and it looks as if more increases are likely,” the restaurant said, while forecasting that this week will be “uglier” than last week.

Another BBQ restaurant feeling the pinch in the current climate is Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in New Braunfels.

The restaurant said on Facebook that it will be serving a limited menu as some regular products are unavailable due to problems with the supply chain.

“We have no way of knowing when they might return,” Cooper’s said.

“Please understand this is out of our control and that we are doing our best to maintain the standards Cooper’s is known for.”

Despite President Donald Trump declaring meat processing companies as essential, COVID-19 outbreaks among employees at plants have forced some to close, leading to concerns over the meat supply chain.

As of last week, H-E-B is limiting customers in Central Texas to two packages of beef, chicken, pork and turkey combined.

Separately, customers are limited to two packages of ground beef.