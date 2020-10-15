Solar power is now ‘cheapest electricity’ in history

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – According to the the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2020 report, solar power is now the “cheapest electricity” in history in most major countries.

The agency also believes solar will become “the new king of the world’s electricity markets” and that other energy sources will be negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, the agency expects energy demand to fall by 5% in the near future. Oil demand is expected to fall by 8%, gas by 3% and coal by 7%. Renewable energy demand is expected to increase.

According to the report, by 2025, renewables are expected to overtake coal as the primary source of producing electricity.

Why is solar the new ‘king’?

Solar energy prices have dropped by 82% since 2010, according to a 2019 report by the International Renewable Energy Agency. These price drops are a result of federal and state government subsidies for businesses and homeowners. Greater competition also drove prices down. Finally, advances in technology made solar panels cheaper to produce.

According to researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, newer technology is better at “conversion efficiency.” Basically, newer panels are better at turning sunlight into energy.

These improvements have had a huge impact in Central Texas. In May 2020, Austin was ranked the best city in the nation for solar power available per person, and 14th in the nation for solar production.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 59°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 88° 59°

Friday

74° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 51°

Saturday

79° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 70°

Sunday

89° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 89° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 0% 86° 66°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 10% 88° 69°

Wednesday

86° / 58°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 10% 86° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss