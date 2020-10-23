‘So greatly appreciated’: Leander woman celebrates medics she credits with saving her life

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A woman in Leander says she wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for a couple of Williamson County medics. And on Thursday morning, she got to thank them.

It’s been two months since Mari Edwards-Allgood was rushed to the emergency room. She credits the medics for diagnosing her with a massive aortic dissection right away.

Doctors told her she may not have survived had it not been for the quick diagnosis.

Edwards-Allgood says she wanted to thank the medics in a special way. She hosts a virtual pod school of four first grade girls and had them participate in the celebration.

The medics thought they were heading to the front yard as part of a ‘show and tell’ for the class.

“2020 has been such a junky year. I mean what a trashcan fire, and I think going through this extra, above and beyond for these medics was a way to show them that as junky as 2020 is, that they are so highly regarded and so greatly appreciated,” Edwards-Allgood said.

“We don’t generally get to reunite with our patients and see how they’re doing afterwards, so it’s very touching to get to see her and see that she’s doing well,” said the medics, Katie and Shallon.

Other medics along with their commander were also there for the surprise celebration.