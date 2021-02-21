SNAP benefits extended to hot food, ready-to-eat meals after Texas winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be able to buy hot foods and ready-to-eat-meals with their food benefits through March after last week’s severe winter storm event, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to allow SNAP benefits for foods, like rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods, at retailers that accept SNAP anywhere in the state, according to a release.

“As we continue to recover from this winter storm, the state is ensuring that Texans in need have access to hot food to feed their families,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approving this waiver.”

Texas received federal approval Friday to allow SNAP recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost during the week-long winter storm.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, call 211 and select option 1.