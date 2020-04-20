SMPD officer killed in weekend attack remembered at City Hall

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Officer Justin Putnam’s police car was parked at San Marcos City Hall Sunday as a public memorial just 24 hours after his death.

Putnam was killed in the line of duty after he and multiple other San Marcos police officers responded to a domestic violence call at a San Marcos apartment complex Saturday evening. Two other officers were injured and are in critical condition following the shooting “ambush,” according to SMPD.

Putnam’s squad car was parked in the shade outside of city hall near the police and firefighter statues along Hopkins Street.













While KXAN was at the memorial, several officers came to the area to honor the fallen officer. Another woman placed rose petals on Putnam’s squad car. She told KXAN she didn’t know the Putnam family, but wanted to pay her respects.

“We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family,” San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in the release.

Putnam, 31, was a Texas State graduate with over five and a half years of experience with SMPD.

One person who dropped by the memorial was Amanda Perez who lives in San Marcos.

Perez explained that she came into contact with Putnam a lot through the San Marcos Police Deparment.

“I had a lot of legal issues,” she said. “I hated to meet him like that, but I’m glad I did.”

Perez went on to describe Putnam as, “a good person.”

“He had a kind heart, he helped a lot of people, he helped the community as much as he could,” Perez said. “It’s gonna be hard, you can’t lose somebody that was…. it’s gonna be hard letting go of somebody who had a beautiful soul.”