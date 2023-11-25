WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Small businesses start with one person and a dream, and for many small businesses, the busy season started Friday.

“We absolutely love this time of year because we do get to see so much more traffic than we see normally during the beginning parts of the year,” Spice Village owner Jennifer Wilson said.

As heavyweight retailers dominate sales on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a day that helps the little guys compete with big box competitors.

“Kohl’s has the same thing over and over again. Whereas nearly every day, the shop owners here bring out different things,” Spice Village employee Natalie said.

Small Business Saturday aims to remind consumers they play a key role in helping their local economy thrive.

“It’s also just supporting local small businesses, which I love doing,” Natalie said.

Saturday marked the 14th anniversary of the shop’s small movement. Natalie said shopping at small businesses is a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Shopping at small businesses, I personally love more because there’s more unique things where you may not find anywhere else,” Natalie said.