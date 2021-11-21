Small Austin-area grocery stores rely on local partnerships to keep up with Thanksgiving rush amid shortages

MARTINDALE, Texas (KXAN) — Local grocery stores are somewhat feeling the impact of a nationwide problem with food shortages.

However, area partnerships could be critical in keeping up with the demand ahead of Thanksgiving. There are some unique challenges smaller stores are facing this year that’ll impact shoppers.

“Our mission is to provide access to quality groceries, localized groceries,” Taylor Burge, Co-Owner of Good Things Grocery in Martindale, said.

Good Things Grocery — which is in the process of expanding to a second location in Lockhart — is a reliable source for natural, home-grown foods.

“It’s such an interesting store, it looks good, it smells good,” Deana Merrell, a shopper said.

Providing only the best for its neighborhood shoppers is more challenging this year.

“I can’t get canned cranberries to save my life,” Burge said. “Stocking up on things in preparation for a rush on items is not something that a small grocery store can do.”

Turkey’s are unthawing ahead of Thanksgiving, but some side items aren’t. Burge said sometimes her store misses back-to-back shipments, making smaller stores like hers feel lower on the priority list.

“So, we’re kind of glossed over sometimes from our big suppliers,” Burge said.

Burges said they’ve recently missed out on shipments twice a month — which is also causing shortages. Local partnerships have helped sustain business for more widely essential foods.

“We haven’t had a shortage of beef, we haven’t had a shortage of eggs,” Burge said.

Good Things works with local farmers and ranchers to help keep their produce stocked, Burge told KXAN.

We checked in with other small grocery stores like Fresh-plus and Wheatsville. Managers said they’re experiencing similar challenges.

Burge asks for grace and patience this holiday season, though her store is dealing with an average holiday rush.

“So you may not get everything on your Christmas list…but you’re going to have a really great alternative, and you’re going to be supporting local makers, a local business owner and our local economy,” Burge said.