MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — An “active event” near Marble Falls Middle and Elementary School put the two campuses on voluntary lockdown for around an hour Wednesday afternoon, according to the school district.

MFISD said the situation was in the downtown area and it has been resolved. Marble Falls Fire Rescue said the “all clear” has been given after it asked “anyone on Main Street and within a 2 block radius” to shelter in place. A suspect has been located, it added.

Marble Falls Police Department said Wednesday afternoon someone reported a “suspicious person” in a business on the 300 block of Main Street.

“The caller reported what sounded like a gunshot in the area after the suspicious person left the business. Businesses in the area were immediately locked down and residents were notified. Further investigation determined the report of gunfire to be unfounded,” Marble Falls police wrote in a statement.

The school district said the lockdown was not from “violent activity” on the campuses.