FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 74-year-old man Thursday. A Silver Alert has been issued for Allen Campbell. He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, FCSO said.

Campbell was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in a black 2009 Ford F-150 with an extended cab with the Texas license plate HHM0161. He was seen in the 1000 block of Camp Lonestar Road in La Grange, FCSO said.

Campbell is described by FCSO as a white man, standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a striped short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety, FCSO said.

If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 979-968-5856.