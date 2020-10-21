Caldwell County deputies search for elderly man with cognitive impairment

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell County deputies are searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive impairment last seen Wednesday morning just after midnight.

Officials said 79-year-old Robert “Bob” Mohler was last seen around 12:10 a.m. in the 9100 block of FM 2001 driving a gray 2005 Dodge Neon with red stripes and a spoiler on the trunk.

Example of car Mohler was last seen driving on Wednesday

Mohler is described as a White man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and a scar on his nose and was last seen wearing a red shirt with holes, blue denim jeans and gray tennis shoes, officials said.

The car has a Texas license plate numbered BRH2107.

Mohler has a cognitive impairment, authorities said, and they believe his disappearance threatens his health and safety.

If anyone has information on Mohler’s whereabouts, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512- 398-6747.