COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a Copperas Cove woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The Copperas Cove Police Department said it was searching for Norma Mistic, an 83-year-old woman.

She was described as being 5’05” and weighing 132 lbs. with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas and shoes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Mistic was last seen shortly after midnight Friday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail in Copperas Cove.

Law enforcement officials said they believed her disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person was asked to contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.