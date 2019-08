FAYETTE COUNTY (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man with a cognitive impairment.

Jerry Stark, 79, was last seen Thursday afternoon driving a white Jeep Cherokee on North U.S. Highway 77 south of La Grange.

Stark is 5-foot-11 and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue overalls and a black ballcap.

Deputies say he may also have a small brown dog with him.

If you have information on his disappearance, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 979-249-6265.