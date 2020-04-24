Sidewalk chalk helps keep spirits high during COVID-19 closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lakeway community members marked their sidewalks and streets with chalk earlier this week in an effort to spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the “Chalk Your Walk” program implemented by the Lakeway Parks and Recreation Department, people were asked to make hopeful images and leave positive messages for their neighbors.
All of the art submitted was put into a collective Facebook post that you can find here. The department says people should continue to decorate the streets with art to help neighbors stay positive.