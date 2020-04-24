Sidewalk chalk helps keep spirits high during COVID-19 closures

Lakeway Community members marked their sidewalks and streets with chalk earlier this week in an effort to spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lakeway Parks and Rec.)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lakeway community members marked their sidewalks and streets with chalk earlier this week in an effort to spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you to all of our Lakeway residents who shared positive messages and images this past week. We are proud to have… Posted by Lakeway Parks & Recreation Department on Monday, April 20, 2020

Part of the “Chalk Your Walk” program implemented by the Lakeway Parks and Recreation Department, people were asked to make hopeful images and leave positive messages for their neighbors.

All of the art submitted was put into a collective Facebook post that you can find here. The department says people should continue to decorate the streets with art to help neighbors stay positive.