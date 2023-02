PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police responded to a shots fired report Thursday night in Pflugerville’s Stone Hill Town Center.

Police said no injuries were reported in this “isolated incident,” and there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Stone Hill Town Center is near State Highway 130 and State Highway 45.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.