AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a surge in kids landing in the hospital right now, causing a shortage in intensive care unit beds.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Sept. 22 there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Many other regions show no available pediatric ICU beds.

Healthcare giants Ascension Seton and St. David’s HealthCare told KXAN there’s been an increase in pediatric patients hospitalized for both respiratory and viral illnesses recently.

Ascension Texas and St. David’s HealthCare have seen an increase in the number of pediatric patients requiring hospitalization for respiratory infections and viral illnesses in recent weeks. Across our organizations, our multidisciplinary teams continue working to make sure we have adequate staffing, supplies, equipment and capacity to care for an increase of patients. We are thankful for our teams and their continued dedication to helping our communities Ascension Seton & St. David’s HealthCare

“When school starts back up, that’s when they start to see an increase in their volumes. In addition, as we’re getting into flu season and RSV season, and so all of those things sort of exacerbates the issue and the capacities,” said Serena Bumpus, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association.

She said nursing staffing has also been a problem for a few years– exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Our health systems are working hard to offer incentives. And, you know, to encourage nurses to work extra hours to cover those those shortages that we have, in addition to continuing to bring travelers in, which are temporary nurses that that can come and help offset some of the the loss that we have right now,” she said.

