‘Shocked and devastated’: Cedar Park ice rink repossessed

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Owners of Chaparral Ice and Field in Cedar Park said its facility was repossessed Monday.

In a letter on the skating rink’s website, owners said they were “shocked and devastated” when their bank called on the note Monday, making the loan balance due immediately. The owners also received a lease termination from landlords on the same day.

“Without the ability to operate the business or sell it, we had no choice,” the letter said.

The rink at The Crossover in Cedar Park opened in August 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the country. Owners said they “could not have had a more challenging start,” and “exhausted all their reserves” to keep that facility and its rink at Northcross Mall in Austin running. Owners made improvements to the building to get other businesses to move in and help chip in on payments, but due to the pandemic, “our revenue fell significantly short of what we had planned,” they said.

Owners say they are continuing operations at Northcross, and that new management at The Crossover said it would continue operations and “honor all current obligations” as well as keep the current employees there working.

“As the shock subsides, we are regrouping,” the letter said. “We will find out more as matters continue to unfold, but the short version is … it’s out of our hands.”