Shelter-in-place lifted, person in custody after Pflugerville SWAT situation

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police say the situation at a home in Pflugerville was resolved Thursday morning after a person they say had a weapon refused to come out. That person is now in custody, according to police.

Police arrested Michael Benford, 42, in connection with the incident. He faces charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with family violence, police said.

Police were called to the scene in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk Drive at 7:34 a.m. That’s east of State Highway 130 and south of County Road 138. Initially, there were three relatives of Benford in the home as well as Benford, who police say had a weapon. Police said they were able to get the relatives out. After that, Benford became “non-compliant and refused to exit,” police said.

Police issued shelter-in-place orders for people who live on neighboring streets Secretariat Ridge Lane, St. Leger Street and Darley Arabian Avenue in addition to Byerly Turk Drive.

Around 10:30 a.m. the standoff ended, according to our crew on scene.

Along with Pflugerville police, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Constable and Central Texas Regional SWAT responded to the scene.