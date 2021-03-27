Severe weather risk rises more quickly in April than any other month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — April begins on Thursday and the weather outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is for both a warmer than normal and drier than normal month ahead.

Typical April temperatures bring average highs near 80 degrees and lows in the upper 50s when you look at the month as a whole. This latest outlook means you should expect it to be warmer than that.

As for rainfall, April is already our 3rd driest month of the year, on average, with just 2.09 inches of rain in a typical April in Austin. Weather signals point to us getting less than average rainfall this year.

However, April is also the month to expect the fastest increase in severe weather risk as you head through the month. Here is a look at the probability of severe weather over the month of April, based on what’s happened over the 30 years from 1982-2011 starting with the beginning of the month.

No doubt you can see a trend for us here in Central Texas…with each passing week in April our probability of severe weather goes up when you look at history. As quickly as the chance of severe weather increases in April, we typically get the most severe weather in May.

We’ve already had some severe hail and several tornado warnings this past week. You should have that serve as a reminder to prepare for severe weather season. Purchase a NOAA Weather Radio, have an emergency supply kit and make sure you know where to seek shelter in the event of bad weather.

Stay with KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team as we continue to monitor any severe weather threat through the months ahead.