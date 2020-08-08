Several rallies in support of local law enforcement held Saturday

Rally for local law enforcement at the Leander Police Department August 8 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A traveling rally supporting several local law enforcement agencies took place Saturday in Central Texas.

The event, scheduled to last two days, was organized by Silent No More – We Back Our Protectors, Project Overwatch and Wind Therapy Freedom Riders.

Supporters traveled and showed up to different police departments across Central Texas throughout the day, starting with Williamson County at 9 a.m. and ending at the Cedar Park Police Department at 6 p.m.

Other law enforcement agencies that got paid a visit included the Liberty Hill, Leander and Round Rock Police Departments. They were expected to visit a total of seven locations Saturday.

The groups will be hosting more rallies at other Central Texas police departments Sunday. You can find the full schedule on Facebook.