Several cities, counties declaring local disasters amid virus outbreak

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Several cities and counties in Central Texas are declaring local disasters due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cities Leander, Hutto, Georgetown, San Marcos and Austin have declared disasters, and Williamson, Travis, Hays and Caldwell counties have also declared disasters.

Gov. Greg Abbott also announced a statewide disaster declaration last week.

Leander and Hutto announced declarations Tuesday. In Leander, mayor Troy Hill’s declaration is good for seven days until approved by the city council. If the council approves, it can be in place for up to 30 days.

As a result of the declaration, Leander Parks and Recreation District events and programs, along with events at the public library, are suspended through May 1.

All athletic fields at Benbrook Ranch and Robin Bledsoe parks are also closed through May 1.

Municipal Court hearings in April are postponed with new dates to be determined, and city meetings (except for planning and zoning commission) in April are canceled.

In Hutto, mayor Doug Gaul filed the declaration Monday.

It is also good for seven days without city council approval, and can be extended up to 30 days with council approval.

The declaration puts the city’s emergency management plan into motion.