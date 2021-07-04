Serious injury reported after boat propeller strike at Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after being hit by a boat propeller at Lake Travis, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

ATCEMS says it has responded to “at least” three serious injuries from boat propeller strikes in the last 24 hours.

Medics and Lake Travis Fire Rescue responded to Sunday’s water rescue at 5973 Hi Line Road around 5:10 p.m. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Travis County Game Wardens were initially with the adult, taking them to the marina, ATCEMS said.

In a tweet, ATCEMS asks that “if you’re at the lake this weekend, please remember to give boat propellers plenty of space, to avoid injury.”

