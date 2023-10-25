AUSTIN (KXAN) — September brought another round of health inspections, with Austin Public Health (APH) checking conditions at 515 locations.

From that batch of inspections, 367 locations (restaurants, grocery stores, school cafeterias, etc.) earned scores above 89—73 of those locations earned perfect scores of 100.

For September, five Austin restaurants earned perfect scores:

Bird Bird Biscuit, located at 1401 West Koenig Lane

Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1700 West Parmer Lane

Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard

Spartan Pizza, located at 1007 East 6th Street

Taco Bell, located at 9504 North Lamar Boulevard

Three locations evaluated by APH in Travis County earned perfect scores:

Golden Beijing, located at 100 E Parsons Street, Manor

McDonald’s, located at 1517 FM 685 Road, Pflugerville

Nala’s, located at 4894 West US-290, Sunset Valley

Q2 Stadium’s concessions, operated by hospitality company Levy, received their third inspection this year. The company earned nearly perfect scores across its 29 locations in the stadium. The main kitchen was the sole exception with a score of 98, but it previously earned perfect scores at the last two inspections.

The current average monthly inspection rate for APH is around 633 locations per month.

Currently, 2023’s average monthly rate of perfect inspections is around 11.7%. In 2022, APH issued 962 perfect scores — just 10.1% of all scores issued.

