Senior couple finds love at Southwest Austin nursing home during pandemic: ‘I’ve never felt love like that before’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people apart, it’s what brought a couple living at a Southwest Austin Senior living facility together.

At 80 and 81-years-old Kurt and now Kay Nelson got married on Saturday at the Solstice Independent living facility in Austin. The two were married by a retired pastor who also lives at the home.

“We experienced the pandemic together, and that was quite an experience for which we are very grateful to have had each other,” said Kurt Nelson.

They were joined by their 20 closest friends and family members inside the Chapel on sight.

Kurt and Kay moved into the facility shortly before the onset of the pandemic. The two didn’t know each other at the time, but Kurt offered to drive Kay to her vision appointment on one early morning and, according to Kay, that’s what sealed the deal.

“I hate to tell you this, but I’m older than he is,” said Kay. “I have to really keep it going.”

Kay’s spirits have always been young though. Before moving in, she was a house mom at the University of Texas’ Hardin House. The Hardin House was one of the first all girl’s dormitories when women started going to get an education.





Kay & Kurt at their Saturday wedding celebration. (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

“I had been with 18-year-olds for forever, for over 26-years,” said Kay. “Everyday.. in and out. People would say, you’re not going to be able to meet anyone.”

But she did.

“You don’t have to dry up… I am 81-years-old,” said Kay.

The pandemic brought some long, hard and isolating days for the Nelsons. In a joking manner, Kay laughed off some supply chain shortages the nursing home experiences.

“It got hard at times. If you wanted green beans, haha, you may not be able to get it,” said Kay.

But now when Kay does get her green beans, she has someone to share them with.

“I just adore and love him,” said Kay. “I’ve never felt love like that before, this day is very happy for me.”