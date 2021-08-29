Semi truck collides with moving train in Luling, no injuries reported

A semi truck carrying a wind turbine blade collided with a moving train in Luling Sunday afternoon, according to the Luling Police Department

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A semi truck carrying a wind turbine blade collided with a moving train in Luling Sunday afternoon, according to the Luling Police Department. Police said no injuries were reported.

The truck was nearly two-thirds over the train tracks when it was hit by the train at the Magnolia Avenue and Pierce Street train crossing near downtown Luling. There are “off and on” traffic backups in the area, police said.

Crews are waiting on two engines to tow the train following the crash, police said.

Police said the crossing arms weren’t down when the driver attempted to cross the track. 

