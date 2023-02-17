Viewer photos show the locations of two gaps on a US-290 flyover near I-35. (Courtesy: Lisa Mellors)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN viewers spotted a gap between sections of the US-290 flyover at Interstate 35, presenting the second such gap on the road.

The first gap was spotted in November 2022 with a metal plate partially covering it. The plate is bolted to both sides of the gap.

A Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) public information officer told KXAN the agency has been aware of the “separated joint” since 2017, and that a repair is projected for late 2023/early 2024.

Besides the plate and warning cones, TXDOT has not made any repairs to the gaps. According to the PIO, these gaps do not present a “structural concern” and the latest gap does not require a metal cover.

Why are the gaps forming? It’s part of the design — these kinds of bridges and flyovers expand and contract, TXDOT says. In this case, however, the “opening was greater than expected.”