Search to pick up again Tuesday for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The search will resume Tuesday for a kayaker who potentially drowned at Lake Pflugerville Sunday after severe weather came through central Texas.

The recovery mission for the woman in her 20s picked up early Monday morning. Police used their boat to try and locate her in the water, while game wardens circled overhead in their helicopter throughout the day. However, their lengthy efforts Monday were unsuccessful.

A family member told KXAN over the phone that a man made it safely back to shore Sunday evening when the storm happened, but his wife did not.

Police got the call about the potential drowning at 6:46 p.m. Authorities say neither she nor the kayak have been found at this time.

This tragedy reminded Kevin Le of a close call that he experienced on the lake during another storm about eight or nine years ago. His family’s backyard faces the water.

“It wasn’t as bad as yesterday’s storm, nowhere near,” Le told KXAN. “It was maybe just a regular thunderstorm, but the winds were pretty strong.”

Le remembers jumping out of his kayak when the storm created large waves and swiftly started pushing him across the lake.

“Even though there were three of us, we couldn’t fight against the storm no matter what. It was that strong,” he said.

“I jumped out because I was scared. I didn’t want to be stuck in the boat, and I had my lifejacket on,” Le added, “but my cousin and my brother, they were still in the boat trying to fight it.”

He, his brother and his cousin eventually made it back to shore, but it changed what they now before they ever go on the lake. Le said they always check the weather first. After surviving such a scary ordeal, he would like everyone else to do the same.

“If there’s a warning, like for lightning or a thunderstorm, we don’t even try to get on the water at all,” he said.

The Pflugerville Police and Fire Departments and the Austin Fire Department assisted with the search that began Sunday.

Lake Pflugerville remains closed to the public at this time.