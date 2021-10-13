Search for missing Texas State student Jason Landry organized for Saturday

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Search and Rescue is conducting a one-day search Saturday for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry, who’s been missing for 10 months.

TEXSAR will work with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to inspect areas of interest identified by artificial intelligence and geospatial tools, according to a joint release from both agencies. Search canines, mounted equine search assets, drones and ground searches will be used to investigate those areas Saturday.

Landry went missing Dec. 13 after he crashed his car off Salt Flat Road near Luling while on his way home to Missouri City, Texas.

The last major search for Landry was in February, the release states. More than 100 volunteers as well as other agencies worked to find Landry then. Using data gathered from past searches, CCSO was able to pinpoint places that need to be searched further.

TEXSAR has worked more than 2,000 hours on the case and covered 1,336 miles of ground, according to the release. Head of TEXSAR Justin McInnis said in the release Landry’s case “has truly been one of the most difficult cases that TEXSAR has ever been a part of.”

“We have dug deep to tap into outside resources and expertise to help in the Jason Landry case, and we have not given up. We have looked at multiple scenarios, and then looked at them again. We have analyzed and reanalyzed all data. I am proud of the efforts TEXSAR and other agencies have put toward this case and hope that we can finally bring closure,” McInnis said in his statement.

Parts of Salt Flat Road will be closed for the search, the release states. If you have any information about Landry’s disappearance, you can contact Captain Jeff Ferry of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office by calling (512) 398-6777 ext. 4504 or by emailing Jeff.Ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.