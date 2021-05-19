2 school districts on delayed start due to high water potential after heavy rain

Flooding in La Grange, about one block south of Highway 77 (Courtesy of Kellie Kutchka)

FLATONIA, Texas (KXAN) — Due to potential high water across roads from heavy rain Tuesday night, two school districts will operate on a delay Wednesday.

The Flatonia Independent School District is on a two-hour delay.

IMPORTANT: In an abundance of caution, will have a two hour delay on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, due to possible high water in low lying areas. Buses will run two hours from their normal time. Thank you for your understanding as we keep the safety of our Bulldog Family a priority. pic.twitter.com/i5XSvcYApQ — Flatonia ISD (@FlatoniaISD) May 19, 2021

District officials sent an update via Twitter around 10 p.m. Tuesday and said that buses are running two hours later than normal due to the potential of localized flooding on some roads.

“Thank you for understanding as we keep the safety of our Bulldog family a priority,” the tweet ended.

La Grange ISD reported it will start an hour later than normal Wednesday due to road conditions.

Superintendent William Wagner sent that note out on the district website early Wednesday.

