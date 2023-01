AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.

The warnings went into effect overnight Sunday into Monday morning. After a strong cold front blew through Central Texas Sunday afternoon, enough cold air could be in place to give way to some freezing rain and icing potential for parts of the area.

Austin ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Bastrop ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Blanco ISD

Closed Tuesday.

Cedars International Academy

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Del Valle ISD

Early dismissal Monday. Dismissal times: High school/OC: 12:45 p.m.; Middle schools: 1:30 p.m.; Elementary schools: 2:15 p.m.

Elgin ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Fredericksburg ISD

Closed Tuesday.

Georgetown ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Harmony Public Schools

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Hays CISD

Early dismissal Monday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday dismissal times: High schools: 1 p.m.; Middle schools: 2 p.m.; Elementary schools dismiss at their normal time of 2:55 p.m.

Johnson City ISD

Closed Tuesday.

Liberty Hill ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Manor ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Mason ISD

Two-hour delay Tuesday.

McDade ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday and Tuesday.

Pflugerville ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday. EDP will remain open for staff and family until 6:30 p.m.

San Marcos Academy

Early dismissal Monday. Closed Tuesday.

San Marcos CISD

Early dismissal Monday. Closed Tuesday. Monday dismissal times: High schools: 1:15 p.m.; Middle schools 1:40 p.m.; Elementary schools and Bonham PreK: 2 p.m.

Valor Education

After-school activities canceled Monday.

Wimberley ISD

After-school activities canceled Monday. Closed Tuesday.

This story will continue to be updated.