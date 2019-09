AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, Scholz Garten in downtown Austin will host a watch party for the third Democratic Debate.

The event will feature a pre-debate Pint Night from Texas Beer Company beginning at 5 p.m., and Buzzword Bingo.

The event is hosted by the Travis County Democratic Party, University Democrats, Austin Young Democrats, and Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.

Scholz Garten is located at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.