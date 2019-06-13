SCAM ALERT: Dozens of Austinites targeted Tuesday morning, Austin Energy warns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is warning customers not to fall for a scam after dozens of people received fake call Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had nearly 4 dozen customers report scam calls this morning,” the utility company wrote on Twitter. “The scammers are demanding immediate payment to avoid cutoff (of service).”

As of 1:20 p.m., 37 residential customers and 66 businesses reported scam calls to Austin Energy, the wrote.

Austin Energy has provided some tips for consumers to protect themselves from scammers on their website. They suggest the following:

Don’t fall for it : Scammers often reach people by phone and email but sometimes visit your home or text. They threaten to disconnect service immediately if payment isn’t made using a prepaid debit card.

: Scammers often reach people by phone and email but sometimes visit your home or text. They threaten to disconnect service immediately if payment isn’t made using a prepaid debit card. Report it : If you get a suspicious call, hang up and call 311 to report it to authorities. Make a note of caller ID, and scammer’s phone number.

: If you get a suspicious call, hang up and call 311 to report it to authorities. Make a note of caller ID, and scammer’s phone number. Check your account : If you’re not sure if your account is at risk, you can go check your account on the Austin Energy website or call the City of Austin Utilities at (512) 494-9400.

: If you’re not sure if your account is at risk, you can go check your account on the Austin Energy website or call the City of Austin Utilities at (512) 494-9400. See through it: Austin Energy says they will never threaten immediate disconnection of services, demand payment through credit card or wire transfer over the phone or ask for money in person, cash, gift, bitcoin or other untraceable forms of payment.

The company also has a video advising customers on what to do if you’re targeted by a scammer.