Santa, Mrs. Claus surprise patients at St. David’s Children’s Hospital

Video courtesy of St. David’s HealthCare

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mr. and Mrs. Claus took some time out of their very busy holiday schedule to video chat with kids at St. David’s Children’s Hospital.

On Wednesday, patients were brought an iPad so they could interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The hospital said patients recently got handmade Christmas pillowcases from Women with Talent, which is a sewing group at First Baptist Church Wimberley, and hundreds of toys from the Texas State Guard.

The Clauses didn’t come empty handed either. They gifted 2-year-old Arabella with a fluffy pink unicorn.

“It’s so fluffy!” Santa exclaimed.

And 6-month-old Lorenzo, who’s experiencing his first Christmas alongside his family, got a puzzle filled with animals.