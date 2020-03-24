San Saba residents to receive food, supplies after town’s only grocery store burns down

SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) — A city whose only grocery store burned down last week is getting much needed help.

Last week, Lowe’s Market was completely destroyed in a morning blaze.

The Early Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Brown County to collect food and other supplies for the people in San Saba.

They’ll be distributed Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in San Saba.

A GoFundMe page for Lowe’s Market has raised more than $6,100.