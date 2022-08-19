SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Under new ownership, a San Marcos mainstay has opened with a new look after the interior of its 100-year-old building was completely rebuilt.

Pizza restaurant Valentino’s, located at 110 N. LBJ Drive, has served the community and college students alike on The Square for over 35 years.

New owners Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor said they hoped to pay tribute to the original owners by keeping the restaurant’s simple menu, according to a news release. The pair signed a lease on the building in 2020.

When the lease was signed, the new owners discovered the roof was filling down, the floors were caving in and the kitchen and bathroom had unsafe conditions. After securing the right equipment, they were able to upgrade the old space.

As part of the renovations, a full bar with cocktails was added.

The new owners want to make sure people know this isn’t a reopening of the old Valentino’s, but a new iteration inspired by the original staff and owners.

Scott and Taylor said they were able to transform the space into an upgraded version of the restaurant that still paid homage to the legacy that came before them by bringing out the best in the building.

The new owners decided to expose the original ceilings and brick of the building as well as repurpose the original wood throughout.

“Between the two of us we’ve opened a lot of restaurants so it’s easy to say that we’re experts on running a restaurant. There’s no expertise in knowing, respecting and paying tribute to something that is important to three generations of San Marcans,” Scott said. “During all of our training, we’ve reinforced with the staff about letting them know the story and how we got here and who came before us.”

The newly-renovated Valentino’s will continue its tradition of being a spot for the whole community by serving as a casual lunch spot, family pizza restaurant for dinner and late-night bar.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. Slices will be available until 3 a.m. every day.