Up-armored Humvee that was stolen from the U.S. Army Reserve Center in San Marcos (San Marcos PD Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for an up-armored Humvee that someone stole from the U.S. Army Reserve Center sometime in late November.

The San Marcos Police Department said the theft happened between the evening of Nov. 22 and the morning of Nov. 28.

During that time frame, police said an unknown person or persons broke into the fenced area of the center, located off Leah Avenue, and stole the vehicle.

Vehicle number 399 TPC A1-6 is displayed on the front and rear bumper of the tan Humvee, which has a gun turret on the roof.

There are no weapons or sensitive electronics inside the Humvee, police said.

San Marcos PD is working with the Army Special Investigation Division to find the Humvee. Anyone with details can call Det. Raven at (512) 781-8997.