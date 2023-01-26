SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A group of Texas State University students said they’ve collected 2,500 signatures from students for a petition to change the university’s parking policies.

They said there is a parking problem on campus and they’re paying the price for it. The petition called “ParkTXST” demands the school change the current $40 parking fine to $20.

“Students are already spending hundreds of dollars to be able to park on campus and the

lots they are paying for are full. The tickets are unfair and overpriced. For many students, $40 is vital money for groceries or gas. It should be lowered to match the rest of the city at $20.” Ally Barnet, Texas State University student

In a statement to KXAN, the university said the petition will be discussed at the next Transportation Advisory Committee meeting on Jan. 30.

TXST said there are 16,000 parking spaces on the San Marcos Campus for both students and employees. They said along with those spaces, they have a shuttle service as well.

“The university offers a free public transit service to provide students with transportation from outer parking areas into the campus every 10 to 25 minutes. The more than three million bus rides provided to students annually are integral to the university’s parking program.” Texas State University

According to data provided by the university, the number of parking citations has gone up and down in the past few years.

Parking tickets given:

FY19 citations issued 32,220

FY20 citations issued 22,992

FY21 citations issued 15,708

FY22 citations issued 29,908

Last year, TXST Parking Services received $853,800 from paid tickets.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch on KXAN News at 5 p.m.