SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University confirmed a monkeypox case within their community on Tuesday.

TXST said in an email that the individual who tested positive lives off campus and will remain in isolation until the rash heals and is no longer contagious, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Hays County Local Public Health Department will investigate and assist in identifying and contacting close-contacts of the case.

TXST said the risk of exposure to campuses is low, but a notice was sent out to comply with requirements of the Clery Act. The university said in an email that it will carefully analyze any subsequent or additional monkeypox reports on a case-by-case basis and will issue additional notices only if other significant factors warrant such notification.

To prevent monkeypox infection and spread to others, take these steps:

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with a person who has developed a pimple or blister-like rash

Do not share utensils or touch bedding, clothing or towels used by a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Watch for monkeypox symptoms such as muscle aches, fatigue, headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, congestion, or cough

Watch for a new pimple or blister-like rash in the genital area, chest, arms, hands, or face

If you suspect monkeypox, wear a face mask, isolate from others, and call your primary care provider or the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161 to schedule an evaluation

Information on monkeypox is available on the Texas State Student Health Center website.

As of Aug. 23, the CDC reports 1,283 cases of monkeypox in Texas.