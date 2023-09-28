SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — At the request of local officials in Hawaii, the Texas State University Police Department’s mental health officer and Brady, the university’s therapy dog, went on a two-week trip to Maui to help victims and first responders there.
Officer Kendra Marsteller and Pawfficer Brady are a certified therapy team that helps individuals in crisis and victims of crime.
“Bringing a dog to Hawaii is no simple task. It normally requires a multitude of tests and long-term quarantine upon arrival. Kendra was able to work with our veterinarian to get the specialized tests needed to enter Hawaii, and I believe we are the first out-of-state therapy dog team to enter Hawaii without having to quarantine,” said UPD Chief Matthew Carmichael in a news release.
The team provided victim services at several locations on the island. TXST said they supported the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery centers.
“UPD has a strong connection to Maui as the department partnered with the Maui County prosecuting attorney’s office last year for a mass violence conference,” the release said.
