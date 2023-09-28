SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — At the request of local officials in Hawaii, the Texas State University Police Department’s mental health officer and Brady, the university’s therapy dog, went on a two-week trip to Maui to help victims and first responders there.

Officer Kendra Marsteller and Pawfficer Brady are a certified therapy team that helps individuals in crisis and victims of crime.

“Bringing a dog to Hawaii is no simple task. It normally requires a multitude of tests and long-term quarantine upon arrival. Kendra was able to work with our veterinarian to get the specialized tests needed to enter Hawaii, and I believe we are the first out-of-state therapy dog team to enter Hawaii without having to quarantine,” said UPD Chief Matthew Carmichael in a news release.

Brady, the TXST emotional support dog, flew to Maui to help fire victims and first responders. (Photo: Texas State University Police Department)

The team provided victim services at several locations on the island. TXST said they supported the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery centers.

“UPD has a strong connection to Maui as the department partnered with the Maui County prosecuting attorney’s office last year for a mass violence conference,” the release said.

