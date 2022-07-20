SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – With less than a month away from moving in, hundreds of Texas State University students, like Stacy Bricker’s daughter, got an email notifying them of housing changes.

“To accommodate all of our new Bobcats, we are adjusting several rooms in Blanco Hall and in other residence halls from double occupancy to triple occupancy,” Bricker read from the email.

Bricker’s daughter, Riley, wanted a two-bedroom suite, but instead, her dorm will now fit three people.

“My daughter’s first reaction when she got this was, ‘Can they do this?'” Bricker said.

But why the sudden switch? TSU’s Assistant Vice President for Communications Sandy Pantlik said it was because of a record increase in enrollment.

“We’re up in applications, and we’re up in the acceptance of our offers to students,” Pantlik said.

Pantlik said only 235 of more than 6,800 students who live on campus would be affected.

“Staff looked at every room. They looked at the space to accommodate another student comfortably,” Pantlik said.

Students are paying less for their new more-cramped rooms.

“Where are they going to put another desk? Where are they going to put another dresser?” Bricker asked.

They also have an option to cancel their contracts. But Bricker said this close to move-in day, finding another apartment for her daughter is nearly impossible.

“Her only option would be to commute 45 minutes each way,” Bricker said.

Texas State said it was in the process of building additional student housing on the San Marcos campus, but it would not be completed until May 2024.