SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Tonight, the City of San Marcos discussed how to tackle existing sidewalk issues. Issues that are leaving some neighborhoods with gaps in between sidewalks or with just no sidewalks at all.

Melissa Austin lives in one of those neighborhoods. Austin said she’s forced to walk in the street because of the lack of sidewalks on Conway Drive.

“It’s a constant stress between me watching out for my neighbors, kids, and dogs and stuff. There’s a desperate need for a sidewalk or some type of safety,” Austin said.

Austin lives in one area of the city where a new sidewalk is scheduled to be built this coming year.

The city’s Street Manager Shawn Wolfshohl said its part of the Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Program that started back in 2013.

“Sidewalks are very important for those people that [walking is] their only means to get around town,” Wolfshohl said.

He said since 2013, more and more people continue to move to San Marcos and there’s an even greater need for this infrastructure.

Austin said a sidewalk would bring a sense of safety and security to her neighborhood.

For her 5-year-old daughter, Zion, it would mean more time outside.

“Yeah, I might could ride my bike,” Zion said.

The city spends about $200,000 a year on the projects. The money comes from its annual operating budget. This year, the city said its main focus is on adding sidewalks where there have been pedestrian accidents.

Wolfshohl said they still must get a recommendation from the Neighborhood Commission and then approval from City Council before they can begin any construction.