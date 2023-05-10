SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — All campuses in San Marcos CISD were placed on lockout around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after the district was made aware of a social media post circulating regarding a threat.

The district said the post was not specific to SMCISD, but the district placed the schools on lockout out of an abundance of caution while the San Marcos Police Department investigated the social media post.

SMPD said it was aware of the threat of violence made on social media and circulating in the community.

“We are actively investigating this threat and are coordinating with our partners in other law enforcement agencies to keep San Marcos safe. Out of an abundance of caution, all SMCISD campuses are currently on a lockout while our investigation continues. Safety is our top priority. If you see something, say something,” SMPD said in a statement.

As of 2:30 p.m., the SMCISD lockout had been lifted, and the district said all campuses would return to a regular schedule.

SMCISD said no visitors were allowed on the district’s campuses during the lockout.