AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Marcos’ eviction delay rule, which started in 2020, will end at the end of June, according to the city.

The city’s disaster declaration will end June 30 after a 4-2 city council vote Tuesday. An eviction delay ordinance will also end June 30 when the local state of disaster ends.

The disaster declaration began in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. In April 2020, council members approved an ordinance requiring landlords to give tenants a 90-day notice before issuing a notice to vacate if delinquent rent payments were related to COVID-19 effects.

The city said this gave tenants an opportunity to fix overdue rent, fees or other charges before eviction.

The end of eviction delays will not impact notice requirements or other processes for renters at risk of eviction according to state law, the city said.